Mutakayyef: has a foot abscess PICTURE: Getty Images

Favourite Mutakayyef ruled out of Winter Derby



MUTAKAYYEF, the 11-8 favourite for the Group 3 Betway Winter Derby Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday, has been ruled out of the race by trainer William Haggas due to an injury.

"Unfortunately Mutakayyef won't be able to run in the Winter Derby as he has a foot abscess this morning," said Haggas. "It's a bloody shame for Sheikh Hamdan and all the team at Somerville Lodge."

The six-year-old was last seen finishing third, beaten less than a length, by American wondermare and Royal Ascot winner Tepin in the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile and Haggas had reported his training to have been excellent in the build up to his 2017 debut.

Despite carrying a 5lb penalty for a Group 2 win, Mutakayyef was strongly fancied by bookmakers for the Winter Derby, with it 11-2 the field.

Mutakayyef was officially scratched from the race at 8.31am due to lameness on a self certificate.

Dubai Turf still the plan



Haggas was running Mutakayyef at Lingfield to put the finishing touches to his preparation for next month's Dubai Turf, which had been the plan since his third in Canada.

The trainer revealed the injury is not severe enough to put that target in danger and now plans to get the horse fit for the race without a prep run.

Winter Derby betting

Battalion is now the 3-1 market leader for the Winter Derby, with Grendisar at 100-30, Convey at 11-2 and Absolute Blast a 7-1 shot. It is 10-1 bar.