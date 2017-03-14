Might Bite: one of three Nicky Henderson runners in RSA Chase PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Favourite Might Bite among 12 in RSA Chase

MIGHT BITE, one of three Nicky Henderson runners in the race, heads 12 declarations for Wednesday’s RSA Chase.

The long-time ante-post favourite is likely to face stern challenges from two Irish-trained runners Alpha Des Obeaux and Acapella Bourgeois.

Neon Wolf, who had a choice of engagements this week, tackles the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle under Noel Fehily, while Cantlow and Cause Of Causes, dominant in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase betting, have both been confirmed in a maximum field of 16.

The quartet at the top of the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle market – Divin Bere, Long Call, Dreamcatching and Domperignon du Lys – also feature in a field of 22 declarations.

The Willie Mullins-trained Carter McKay tops the Weatherbys Champion Bumper market and will face 22 rivals in the final race on day two.

Sixteen runners, including hot favourite Unowhatimeanharry, have been declared for Thursday’s Grade 1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle.

They include Champion Hurdle contenders Yanworth and The New One, who have been left in as a precautionary measure.

Eight runners, headed by Un De Sceaux, will line up for the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase.