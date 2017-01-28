Faugheen: is out of the Irish Champion Hurdle PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos

Faugheen will not run in Irish Champion Hurdle

WILLIE MULLINS was dealt another blow on Saturday when he had to rule Faugheen out of the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The nine-year-old was due to make his first appearance since winning the same Leopardstown event a year ago but Mullins revealed on Saturday afternoon that his star hurdler has met with another setback.

Mullins said: "Unfortunately, Faugheen won't be running in the Irish Champion Hurdle. We weren't happy with him this morning and while we're not sure what the problem is he could have tweaked a muscle behind."

On Wednesday Mullins had to rule last season's Champion Hurdle winner Annie Power out of the Cheltenham Festival after it was discovered that she had injured a knee ligament after working on Tuesday.

More to follow...