Faugheen: has not run for over a year PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos

Faugheen expected to be back in work this week



THERE was good news for Faugheen followers on Monday as Willie Mullins issued an upbeat bulletin on the 2015 Champion Hurdle winner and hopes he will be back in work within a couple of days.

Faugheen was due to make his comeback in the BHP Insurances Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday, a race he won by 15 lengths in 2016, but he tweaked a muscle behind and was announced a non-runner on Saturday afternoon.

That news prompted Betfair to push Faugheen out to 3-1 for the Stan James Champion Hurdle, but was back into 5-2 with that firm on Monday and Mullins expects him to be back in work later this week.

Mullins said: "Faugheen is a lot better today. He walked out much better this morning and hopefully he will be back riding out in a few days."

There was also good news about Min, who missed the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Chase at Leopardstown after suffering a bang to the knee.

"Min got a bang on his knee which, unfortunately, forced him to miss the Irish Arkle. It was nothing serious and he was much better on Monday," Mullins said.

Min is 9-2 with Betfair for the Racing Post Arkle. Paddy Power slashed Altior into 8-13 on Monday.