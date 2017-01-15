Ball D'Arc (left): the mount of in-form Jack Kennedy PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos

Walsh takes Baltimore

ride as 'sore' Fehily rests

RUBY WALSH is set to take the ride on British raider Baltimore Rock in the lucrative Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday, replacing Noel Fehily who was injured in a fall at Warwick on Saturday.

Fehily was unseated from Kaki De La Pree in the opening stages of the Classic Chase before then being rolled on by the horse.

The rider was taken for x-rays on his shoulder, which showed there to be no break, but he is set to take at least a couple of days off to recover from soreness he is feeling after the incident.

Fehily's agent Chris Broad said on Sunday: "He's just sore after the horse rolled over him. He went for x-rays and that was grand.

"He'll probably sit out tomorrow and then we'll see where we are. It's a hard thing to be sure about as he could be feeling a lot better this evening. We'll see how he is after he's had a couple of days to rest."

Talented Rock

Fehily's scheduled mount Baltimore Rock was considered good enough to contest last season's Arkle after switching to the Neil Mulholland yard from David Pipe. He finished fourth at Ludlow on his first run of the season last month.

"I was very happy with his comeback run," said the trainer, who tweeted Walsh will be replacing Fehily. "He was running a big race until he got badly hampered in the home straight. He's come out of the race well and hopefully he'll improve for his first outing."

Looking to stop Baltimore Rock will be Ball D'Arc, who is partnered by Jack Kennedy, a man increasingly familiar with capturing the biggest races of the season.

Ball D'Arc has been favourite since betting opened on the race this week. He was also favourite for a similar contest at Leopardstown over Christmas when he was third behind Lake Takapuna, but he was badly hampered by the final-fence fall of Powersbomb and did not get much luck up the run-in either.

Championship clash

Victory for Ball D'Arc would extend Gordon Elliott's lead at the top of the Irish trainers' championship, and he has decent back-up with Turn Over Sivola, who was a useful performer for Alan King but has yet to fire since arriving in Ireland.

Defending champion Willie Mullins, who won the race in 2014 with Turban, is represented by Jarry D’Honneur. He was two places behind Ball D'Arc at Leopardstown but is expected to fare better this time provided he consents to settle.