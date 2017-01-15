Ball D'Arc (nearside) jumping round with the chasing pack PICTURE: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott and Kennedy land another big prize

Report: Fairyhouse, Sunday

Fairyhouse: Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase (Grade A) 2m1f, 4yo+



GIGGINSTOWN, Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy struck in the big race on successive Sundays as Ball D'Arc justified favouritism.

A week after combining for Grade 1 hurdle glory with Death Duty the partnership struck again as Kennedy stayed cool on the 3-1 favourite while Ttebbob raced into a clear lead of over 20 lengths passing halfway.

The complexion of the race changed dramatically into the home straight as Kennedy, surviving a pitch on landing three out, drove Ball D'Arc clear to beat Pairofbrowneyes (6-1) by nine lengths with Draycott Place (16-1) back in third.

Elliott was adding another €59,000 to his title leading total with this latest big-race success and rival Willie Mullins ended the race empty-handed as Jarry D'Honneur fell three out when already struggling in midfield.

Neil Mulholland's Baltimore Rock was never travelling at the back and Ruby Walsh, replacing the injured Noel Fehily, pulled him up before four out.

'He should progress from that'

Kennedy said: "He didn't miss a beat the whole way bar the first fence across the bottom.

"He had plenty in hand and did it fairly well. He should progress from that."

Winning trainer Elliott added: "These are the one you want to be winning. He was unlucky at Leopardstown but I am not convinced he would have won at the same time.

"The softer ground today suited him well as it allowed him to get into a nice rhythm. This was the obvious race to come after Leopardstown. We might look at the Grand Annual but he is still a novice so the Ryanair Gold Cup, back here at Easter, might be an option too."

How the race unfolded

The 2m1f Grade A chase was run at a frantic pace as Mister Hotelier and Ttebbob raced clear of the pack and Ttebbob was still clear turning down the side of the course before weakening quickly.

Ball D'Arc was always travelling well towards the head of the pack and only Pairofbrowneyes could go with him off the home bend.

He shook him off after the second-last to forge clear with the race won into the last to stretch Elliott's title lead back over €300,000.