Speechless: President Trump is quieter now he has been gelded PICTURE: Snaith Racing

Trainer has enough and gelds President Trump



YOU would not be short of takers if offering the chance to silence President Donald Trump, or at least take away his Twitter account, and South African trainer Justin Snaith had to resort to the nuclear option with a horse carrying the same name.

An unraced juvenile colt, President Trump was refusing to focus on his work and take his profession of racehorse seriously, leaving Snaith with no choice but to deliver a short, sharp shock.

The trainer was able to draw several comparisons with the new incumbent of the White House, as he said: "President Trump was very vocal and would not focus on his work. I found him to be extremely stubborn. I considered blinkers and a tongue-tie but he was so unmanageable that I had no option but to geld him."

Gelding President Trump seems to have had the desired effect as Snaith reported that though still "arrogant", the son of American-bred Philanthropist had settled down and was "doing great".