Postponed won last year's Coronation Cup at Epsom PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Coronation Cup switched back to old Friday slot



THE Investec Coronation Cup will revert to its traditional Friday slot at this year's Derby Festival at Epsom for the first time since it was switched to the Saturday in 2012.

To allow the race to be accommodated on Oaks days, the Group 3 Investec Diomed Stakes will be moved from the Friday to the Saturday, with this year's meeting taking place on June 2 and 3.

Since the Coronation Cup moved to the Saturday in 2012, the Group 1 middle-distance contest has been won twice by St Nicholas Abbey, as well as Cirrus Des Aigles, Pether's Moon and Postponed.

Friday, June 2



Woodcote Stakes (Listed)

Surrey Stakes (Listed)

Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

Oaks (Group 1)

Saturday, June 3

Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3)

Diomed Stakes (Group 3)

Derby (Group 1)

"Between 1997 and 2011 the Investec Coronation Cup was run on the Friday, and was moved to the Saturday in 2012 as part of Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in that year," explained head of racing and clerk of the course Andrew Cooper.

"We believe the reversion of this historic Group 1 race to the Friday gives a significant boost to the race programme on that day, whilst the Investec Derby stands head and shoulders above all other races on the Saturday."

'Friday has looked thin'

Cooper described the move as "a tweak rather than something major" and explained the possibility of moving the race has been considered every year since its switch to the Saturday.

"The race seemed to work ok on the Saturday but the far greater reasoning is that it adds considerably to the Friday," said Cooper.

"Wherever you place a Group 1 race over a meeting, it's going to add some lustre to that day. We think, on balance, the race is better placed on the Friday and will give a boost in terms of interest and hopefully the crowd on that day.

"Our view is that the Friday has looked a little bit thin, some years more so than others, without the Coronation Cup and so I think it will add considerably to that day without taking dramatically from the Saturday, when everyone's focus and attention is quite rightly on the Investec Derby."

Both the Friday and Saturday of this year's Derby Festival are due to be broadcast on ITV's main channel.