Gordon Elliott: yard is flying PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

Super Sunday for

Elliott with six winners

IF THIS season's Cheltenham Festival signalled that change could be afoot at the top table of jumps trainers in Ireland, Gordon Elliott on Sunday wasted little time in seizing the initiative with six winners across Sunday's cards at Limerick and Navan.



Fresh from securing top trainer honours at the Cheltenham Festival for the first time, Elliott, who won the title on a countback having tied with Willie Mullins on six winners, kept his bandwagon rolling in some style.



It was far from a bad Sunday for Mullins, who saddled a double at Limerick, but it was his championship rival Elliott who was centre stage again with a 701-1 six-timer.



Having won the first four races at Navan, Double Scores then added to Elliott's tally when taking the beginners chase at Limerick. Minellafordollars completed the haul for the trainer under the steady hand of Jamie Codd, who rode Fayonagh and Cause Of Causes to victory at the Cheltenham Festival.



In among all the successes, Eliott's total amount of winners in Britain and Ireland surpassed 200 for the season, while he strengthened his position at the top of the Irish jumps trainers' championship.

Elliott now has 204 winners in Britain and Ireland for the 2016-17 season, and tweeted earlier in the afternoon: "That was our 200th NH winner between Ire & UK this season! Thank you to all owners, staff and horses!"

Speaking at Navan he added: "I don't know what to say, I'm lucky to have the horses I have, the owners and staff. It's unbelievable."