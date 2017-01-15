Search our News Archive

Elliott and Kennedy land another big prize Ball

 By Bruce Jackson 2:41PM 15 JAN 2017 

Report: Fairyhouse, Sunday

Fairyhouse: Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase (Grade A) 2m1f, 4yo+

GIGGINSTOWN, Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy struck in the big race on successive Sundays as Ball D'Arc justified favouritism.

A week after combining for Grade 1 hurdle glory with Death Duty the partnership struck again as Kennedy stayed cool while Ttebbob raced into a clear lead of over 20 lengths passing halfway.

The complexion of the race changed dramatically into the home straight as Kennedy, surviving a pitch on landing three out, drove Ball D'Arc clear to beat Pairofbrowneyes and Draycott Place.

Neil Mulholland's Baltimore Rock was never travelling at the back and Ruby Walsh, replacing the injured Noel Fehily, pulled him up before four out.

More to follow...

 
