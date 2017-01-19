Ed McMahon: has sent out over 200 winners in a 12-year career PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

HS2 signals the end of the line for McMahon

TRAINER Ed McMahon on Thursday described the planned High Speed Two railway as a "cancer" that has eaten away at his business and ultimately left him with no choice but to call time on his 12-year training career.

Having fought for seven years plans that will see the new high-speed railway linking London and Birmingham slice through the heart of his stables in Lichfield, McMahon has succumbed to what he described as "a great big iron horse" ploughing through his property, informing his owners and staff that Mysterious Look, at Southwell next week, will be his last runner.

"Unfortunately, it's correct that I'm stopping," said McMahon, who was assistant trainer to his father Bryan for 20 years before taking on the training licence. He has been based at Horsley Brook Farm in Staffordshire since the family moved there in 1994.

He added: "I've always tried to keep HS2 low profile because it was affecting the business, but it's got to a point now it’s just not sustainable.

"When you know it’s coming to an end you can’t invest as you will never get that money back, so there’s only one way out. It was like a cancer."

As the daughter of Look Here’s Carol, who gave McMahon his first winner at Haydock in 2005, Mysterious Look will be a fitting last runner for the yard.

The HS2 bill will receive further debate in the House of Lords before becoming law this spring, with construction on phase one of the £56 billion railway likely to commence later this year.

