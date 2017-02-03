Eight course winners face each other this evening at Dundalk PICTURE: Scott Burton

Course specialists chasing €24,000 pot

NINE Dundalk regulars line up for this €24,000 handicap. All but the Michael Halford-trained Maknificent have won over the course, with Political Policy the most successful Polytrack performer in the line-up with eight victories at the venue.

However, the Gavin Cromwell-trained six-year-old has not recorded a victory in the last 13 months, whereas Red Avenger has better recent form at the track and will be seeking a fourth course success since joining trainer Damian English late last year.

Red Avenger, who will be stepping up in distance, ran up a hat-trick over a mile before running below par on his most recent visit a week ago.

Specific Gravity, trained by Ado McGuinness, has been placed three times at the track since achieving his fourth course win in November.

Joseph O'Brien is represented by Song Of Love, a four-time course winner from 7f to 1m4f, and Udogo, who has twice won at the course.

Shalaman, whose three course wins include two over today's trip, is returning from an absence of almost a year, while dual course winner Brokopondo is back following a seven-week break.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Political Policy

He ran okay last time and seems to be coming back to form. He's down a few pounds in the ratings so fingers crossed he'll go well.

Damian English, trainer of Red Avenger

He's in great form for this step up in trip. He won three on the bounce before disappointing last time when he got a bit upset in the stalls and blew the start. Hopefully he'll be okay on this occasion and we'll be using a Monty Roberts blanket to help.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Specific Gravity

He's very well and this seems to be his ideal trip. He's got a good draw and, while there isn't much between most of them on form, hopefully things will fall our way.

Johnny Levins, trainer of Brokopondo

I'm very happy with him. He's coming back from a break and Sean Davis's 7lb claim will be a big help.