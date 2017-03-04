Postponed: hot favourite could only finish second at Meydan PICTURE: Dubai Racing Club/Andre Watkins

Postponed stunned by Prize Money on return



Report: Meydan, Saturday

Dubai City Of Gold Sponsored by Emirates SkyCargo (Group 2) 1m4f, turf, 4yo+

POSTPONED was sent off the long odds-on favourite to make a winning return to action but Godolphin's Prize Money caused a shock as he got the better of the reigning Dubai Sheema Classic hero.

Last seen finishing fifth in the Arc in October, Postponed made his 2017 comeback in a race he won 12 months ago but things did not go to plan this time.

As Andrea Atzeni looked to make his move upon entering the straight, Adrie de Vries aboard Prize Money kept him in a pocket as he too delivered his charge.

Postponed, the 2-5 favourite, eventually found room and ran on into second but it was too late for more as 4-1 shot Prize Money held on for the win.

Prize Money (near side) comes home narrowly ahead of Postponed PICTURE: Dubai Racing Club/Andrew Watkins

Emotionless rounded out a positive result for the Godolphin team, as the 12-1 hope was beaten only three quarters of a length in third.

Sky Bet responded by easing Postponed to 5-2 (from 7-4) for the Dubai Sheema Classic, while Prize Money was introduced as a 10-1 chance for the race on March 25.

Postponed will be fitter

Atzeni struck a positive note, saying: “He has run a good race against a race fit opponent and will strip fitter in three weeks time bidding to defend his Sheema Classic crown.”

De Vries said: “He is only a four-year-old this horse and certainly a progressive one who, hopefully, has more to offer going forward."

Bin Suroor added: “We were hopeful of a big run and this horse has thrived here in Dubai. He is still improving we hope and is a nice horse to look forward to both World Cup night and beyond.”

