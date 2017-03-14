Cheltenham: wam and dry week is forecast PICTURE: Getty Images

Cheltenham going remains good to soft



A DRY night left the going unchanged at Cheltenham on Monday morning as Simon Claisse and his team prepare for the biggest four days of the jumping calendar.

Conditions remain good to soft on the Old and New courses, and good to soft, good in places on the cross-country track.

Nicky Henderson expressed his delight with the state of the ground when walking the track on Sunday, and Claisse is also happy with the going.

He said on Monday morning: "We had some visitors yesterday who seemed very pleased with what they saw and we've been very happy with the track in the build-up to the meeting.

"Nothing has changed overnight and the outlook remains dry and getting warmer. The ground will dry out, the rate of which depends how much and sun and wind we get."

Champion Hurdle hopes

Henderson was walking the track on Sunday to assess conditions for his trio of Stan James Champion Hurdle contenders, led by Buveur D'Air, who prefers slower ground.

Victory in Tuesday's highlight would be a record-breaking sixth for Henderson, and he said of the ground: "The Old course is good to soft and slower in places, but there are a couple of dry days to come and I think it will be good to soft on Tuesday.

"The New course is good to soft but a bit quicker in places. I thought the ground was in great nick. The grass was good and slightly forward for the time of year considering everything.

"Buveur D'Air loves it soft but I think it will ride quite slow on Tuesday. There's certainly no quick in it, which is what you didn't want for him."

