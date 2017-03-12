Alan King and Nicky Henderson walk the course at Cheltenham PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dry forecast brings good into Cheltenham going

GOOD is likely to form part of the ground description ahead of the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on Tuesday after the last of the forecast rain fell at Cheltenham on Sunday morning.

That is the view of clerk of the course Simon Claisse after 2mm of rain was recorded into Sunday morning.

"My expectation is there will be 'good' in the going description by Tuesday, possibly good in places, with the forecast to remain dry now until Thursday or Friday.

"We had a nice little drop of rain earlier today," added Claisse, reporting that had taken the rainfall total to 17mm of the 20mm forecast for the past ten days.

The Met Office has revised its temperatures significantly higher for the four days, with double figures forecast all days under overcast skies with sunny intervals.

The cross-country course going remained good to soft, good in places.

