My Dream Boat won the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Dream Boat in return to scene of Ascot victory

MY DREAM BOAT, who pulled off a sensational performance to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, is set to return to Ascot with trainer Clive Cox suggesting all systems are go for the Qipco Champion Stakes on October 15.

The four-year-old produced somewhat of a shock in landing the £425,000 prize as a 16-1 shot on soft ground in June, but has failed to follow up that success in two subsequent perfomormances, most recently when finishing fifth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

However, Cox was pleased with that display and, with conditions starting to return in his favour, is looking forward to returning to the Berkshire track.

Quoted on Ascot's website he said: "I was very happy with My Dream Boat in what was a hotly contested Group 1.

"To be part of it and perform how he did in such an event, we were thrilled. Even though he didn't win, he ran another solid race and confirmed his wellbeing.

"He has come out of the race well and we will be looking at the Champion Stakes.

"We are very relaxed about this time of year as we are likely to get more rain than not, so he should have his perfect surface."

My Dream Boat is a 20-1 chance for the Group 1 season-finale and is likely to once again face the winner of the Irish Champion Stakes, Almanzor, who is currently the 9-4 favourite.