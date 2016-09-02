Red Verdon (leading): will have a new jockey aboard at Doncaster PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Doyle latest partner for Red Verdon in St Leger

JAMES DOYLE has increased his chances of landing a coveted first British Classic win after picking up the ride on third-favourite Red Verdon in next Saturday's Ladbrokes St Leger at Doncaster.

It will be an eighth different jockey in nine starts for Ed Dunlop's chestnut who was ridden by Silvestre de Sousa to finish sixth in the Investec Derby and then fourth in Irish equivalent in June.

Since then, the son of Lemon Drop Kid, who is 10-1 with the sponsors, had Vincent Cheminaud in the plate when runner-up in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp in July.

It will be a third ride in the world's oldest Classic for Doyle, who previously fared best when partnering Snow Sky into third behind Kingston Hill in 2014.

As his retainers Godolphin are without a runner this year, Doyle has confirmed his availability and partnered his intended mount in his latest exercise on the watered gallop on Friday morning.

Dunlop said: "James was pleased with Red Verdon this morning and at the moment he's an intended runner at Doncaster. He's had a good break since his run in France in July where he shaped as if the Leger trip was within his compass.

"He deserves to take his chance in the race but we would appear to be taking on a very worthy favourite if Idaho turns up in the same shape as he did at York."