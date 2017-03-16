Douvan after his tame Champion Chase effort PICTURE: Getty Images

MRI scan for Douvan after Cheltenham flop

DOUVAN, who was found to be lame after flopping in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday, will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday to try to source the problem.

Sent off the 2-9 favourite to maintain his unbeaten record over fences in Wednesday's Grade 1 event, Douvan was struggling for much of the journey and finished only seventh behind Special Tiara under regular rider Ruby Walsh.

Trainer Willie Mullins said: "Douvan was still lame behind this morning and is going to veterinary hospital in Cheltenham for an MRI scan."

A disappointed Walsh said: "I don't know how you can put it into words - shock, maybe - but it wasn't happening from a long way out."

"He wasn't jumping with his usual fluency. He was erratic and he even put down on me at the fence past the stands.

"When I went into the back straight I was struggling to keep up with Special Tiara and from the top of the hill I was hoping for a miracle that never came off.

"When he guessed at the first, then gave the second too much air, I knew it wasn't the normal Douvan."

Walsh, who won the 2015 Supreme and last year's Racing Post Arkle on the seven-year-old, added on ITV's Opening Show: "He's stiff and sore today, but he's standing up.

"He's okay and lives to fight another day. He'll definitely race again."