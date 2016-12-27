Douvan and Paul Townend clear a fence at Cork on his reappearance PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Douvan out to extend brilliant winning run

DOUVAN bids to enhance his status as one of the most exciting chasers of recent times when he tackles four rivals in his quest for an eighth Grade 1 win, and a first in open company, in Tuesday's feature Paddy Power Cashcard Chase.

A raging hot market leader for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, the majestic six-year-old returned with a bloodless triumph in Grade 2 company at Cork just 16 days ago, when a slight mistake three out was his only hiccup.

"Every day is different with horses and they aren't cars you can just turn on and off," said regular rider Ruby Walsh, who was replaced by Paul Townend at Cork but is back on board here.

"Having said that, if the Douvan who's turned up for us every time before turns up again he should win. He was brilliant at Cork and I'm looking forward to getting back on him. He's very exciting and I'm just glad I didn't have to get off him this time."

Douvan meets slightly better opposition here, with 157-rated stablemate Black Hercules the joint-second best on official figures along with Nicky Richards' raider Simply Ned.

Simply Ned has twice placed in this race and would be a first British winner of the contest, while Black Hercules is dropping back to 2m after an underwhelming reappearance behind Djakadam.