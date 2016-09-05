Red Verdon: colt hit by health issues this summer PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Red Verdon ruled out of Saturday's St Leger



RED VERDON, an 8-1 chance to win the Ladbrokes St Leger, will not run after failing to please connections on Wednesday morning.

Trained by Ed Dunlop for former Hong Kong Jockey Club chairman Ronnie Arculli, Red Verdon finished sixth in the Derby, fourth in the Irish version and was last seen coming second in the Grand Prix de Paris.

RELATED LINKS St Leger entries

Dunlop had recently spoken of the difficulty in getting the three-year-old to Doncaster, especially after he bypassed the Great Voltigeur at York last month, but it had seemed James Doyle's mount would line up after being confirmed for the Classic on Monday.

However, the Newmarket trainer on Wednesday revealed Red Verdon would not be in action, tweeting: "We were not happy enough with him after his blow out this morning."

Idaho heads the betting for the St Leger at a general 8-11 and the final field will be revealed on Thursday morning.