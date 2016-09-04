Idaho: Aidan O'Brien ace is favourite for the St Leger PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Doncaster going

eases as St Leger nears



BRITAIN'S oldest Classic - the Ladbrokes St Leger - takes place at Doncaster on Saturday and conditions at the track were on Sunday eased to good to soft, soft in places.

The highlight meeting of Doncaster's season starts on Wednesday and officials were forced to change the going description (from good, good to firm in places) following 13.2mm of rain on Saturday.

Monday and Tuesday's forecasts are for dry spells in advance of Saturday's £700,000 St Leger, for which the market is headed by Aidan O'Brien's impressive Great Voltigeur winner Idaho at a general evens.

He is among ten O'Brien entries for the race, although the trainer's team will become clearer on Monday when confirmations for the race are due.

They will not include the Hughie Morrison-trained Marmelo, who was a general 33-1, while Harry Dunlop has yet to decide if stable star Robin Of Navan - second at Kempton on Saturday after a layoff - will line up.

One horse on course is Muntahaa, as short as 7-1 with the sponsors for the St Leger, but 10-1 with Coral and BoyleSports.

He will be ridden by Paul Hanagan, who features in a pre-St Leger interview in Monday's Racing Post.

"I think he stays very well, and I'm really looking forward to it because I'm sure he'll run a very big race," Hanagan says.

Other riding arrangements to be confirmed are title-chasing jockeys Silvestre de Sousa on Ventura Storm and Jim Crowley on Algometer, while James Doyle partners Red Verdon.

