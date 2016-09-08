Rich Legacy (far) produced a valiant display to beat Grecian Light PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rich Legacy grinds

out May Hill victory

Report: Doncaster, Thursday

Clugston Construction May Hill Stakes (Group 2) 1m, 2yo fillies

RICH LEGACY showed a steely determination to come out on top in a grueling duel with Grecian Light as the Qatar Racing-owned filly demonstrated the class promised in her maiden victory to land this Group 2 contest.

The Mark Johnston-trained Kilmah was an authoritative winner of the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last month. She set a searching pace here that had many appearing in trouble at the two furlong pole, including Godolphin's Grecian Light.

However, her challenge faded rapidly with Oisin Murphy surging to the front on Rich Legacy. Grecian Light gamely stuck to her task however she could not find enough to overhaul the eventual winner.

Marcel Boussac could be next

The victory prompted quotes for next season's Classics for Rich Legacy with Paddy Power going 25-1 for the Oaks, and BetVictor 40-1 for the 1,000 Guineas.

"She's a lovely straight-forward filly who has rather crept up on us," said trainer Ralph Beckett. "She surprised us by winning first time as I hadn't seen anything like that from her at home.

"I'm thrilled to bits, she's in the Prix Marcel Boussac, I thought that was the race for her after her debut win and maybe it still is."

After winning her maiden impressively at Newmarket, Rich Legacy failed to fulfil the subsequent hype as she could only muster a fourth placed finish behind Kilmah at Goodwood.

However both she and Grecian Light, who finished last of seven in the Prestige Stakes, showed marked improvement to overturn the form with Kilmah.

"She's seen the trip out well and has been beaten by a better filly," said Charlie Appleby, trainer of Grecian Light. "I'd say she's reached the form of her Sweet Solera run and you can put a line through Goodwood. We could look at dropping her back and riding her prominently in the Rockfel, and she wouldn't be out of place in the Fillies' Mile."