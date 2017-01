Doncaster: track's card starts at 1.25 PICTURE: John Grossick

Doncaster given all-clear to race after inspection



TODAY'S meeting at Doncaster goes ahead as planned after the track came through a 7.30am inspection.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan assessed conditions after the threat of overnight frost, but was happy racing could take place.

The seven-race card starts at 1.25 and Duncan added no problems were forecast for tomorrow's Sky Bet Chase fixture at the track.