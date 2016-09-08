Nemoralia and Jamie Spencer teamed up to great effect at York PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nemoralia out to earn another shot at top level

JEREMY NOSEDA believes Nemoralia is a Group 1 filly so perhaps the 3lb penalty she carries for her City of York Stakes victory last month should not be a concern when she lines up in Friday's Group 3 Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes.

The daughter of More Than Ready relishes quick ground but has yet to strike at the highest level, making the frame in the Prix Jean Prat, Coronation Stakes, Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and Frizette Stakes.

Providing things go smoothly at Doncaster on Friday afternoon, Nemoralia could get another shot at the top level in the $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland on October 15.

"I've been delighted with her since York," said trainer Jeremy Noseda. "She worked well on Saturday morning and I expect her to be very competitive again."

Jamie Spencer retains the ride aboard the three-year-old, having got the leg-up on her for the first time at York last month.

Lumiere bids to bounce back again

If the market is to be believed, the biggest threat to Nemoralia will come from Lumiere, who is once again on the comeback trail having failed to fire in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville most recently.

That heavy defeat came after she was also well beaten in the 1,000 Guineas, but sandwiched between those was an impressive success in a Listed race at Newmarket, which hinted she had retained some of the ability that made her so exciting last season.

New start for Same

Same Jurisdiction, who bagged a couple of top-level victories in South Africa, makes her first start for Ed Dunlop.

The Newmarket trainer has had a lean time of it lately and could do with a pick-me-up after Red Verdon was this week ruled out of Saturday's Ladbrokes St Leger.

Going change possible before racing

The going at Doncaster on Friday morning remained good but clerk of the course Roderick Duncan warned a change could come before racing, with the ground continuing to dry out.

"We have a dry forecast for today," said Duncan. "Any rain that was in the forecasts has gone off almost all of them now.

"I expect it to continue drying this morning so there may be a further going change before racing begins."

Duncan also looked back on the week so far, with the meeting at its half-way stage and said he has been delighted with the quality of racing so far.

"I think we've had some fantastic racing and the track has stood up really well," he said. "We're all really delighted with how the course has held together.

"We've had some terrific races with some thrilling finishes, so we're really pleased with how the meeting is progressing at the moment."