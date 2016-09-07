Idaho (right) does not have to contend with Harzand this weekend PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

Heffernan believes Idaho's best yet to come

IF THOSE opposing Idaho in Saturday's Ladbrokes St Leger did not have enough on their plate, Seamie Heffernan has more bad news for them as he is convinced we have yet to see the best of the odds-on favourite.

"Idaho is a more mature horse now and time has helped him," said Heffernan, who has never won the St Leger but is unlikely to get a better chance.

"He has run very well in two Classics already and we do not think the trip will be a problem," added the jockey.

"He gave me the feel he was getting more mature in the Great Voltigeur at York. I was never worried during that race and I always thought I would pick him up.

"Hopefully, he will be good and strong at the death on Saturday and I think he's improved. It would be lovely to win the final Classic of the season in Britain and I'm just privileged to be in the position I'm in. I'm very lucky."

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for a third of the field in the Doncaster highlight, with Housesofparliament and Sword Fighter joining odds-on favourite Idaho.

Colm O'Donoghue will partner Housesofparliament, who was runner-up to Idaho in the Great Voltigeur, while O'Brien's son Donnacha is aboard Sword Fighter.

Harbour Law, Harrison, Muntahaa, Ormito, The Tartan Spartan and Ventura Storm complete the field of nine for the Classic.

Significant going change likely

Another factor those planning a bet on the race will need to take into consideration is the likely easing of the going, with significant rain forecast for Friday night.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said on Friday morning: "The forecast now is for significant rainfall from midnight until 8am [on Saturday]. All the forecasts seem to be suggesting that this is going to happen, so we're fairly certain that it will.

"The amounts vary a little but we are expecting 10mm at least. That would prompt a significant change in the going tomorrow morning, I would suggest.

"We could well be looking at a significant easing of the going before racing on Saturday."