Frankel easily wins the Frank Whittle Conditions Stakes at Doncaster PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

St Leger meeting: Key

questions for day three

Peter Scargill takes a look at what could make the headlines on day three of Doncaster's St Leger meeting on Friday

St Michel to peak in Doncaster Cup?

Having hunted away in the background with St Michel all summer, Sir Mark Prescott has finally been forced to break cover and test the mettle of this improving three-year-old stayer in the Doncaster Cup (3.40).

RELATED LINKS Friday Doncaster card

Newmarket's master plotter has steered St Michel from a lowly rating of 69 before his first win of the year all the way up to 99 with four wins and two seconds, including one by an agonising short-head defeat, in his last six races.

Prescott enlists the cheekpieces for the first time on St Michel as the trainer aims for back-to-back wins in this race having captured it last year with the gigantic Pallasator.

St Michel faces a tough field with Mizzou, Quest For More, Clever Cookie and the remarkable Clondaw Warrior among the opposition.

Sir Mark Prescott: can he score another victory with St Michel? PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Which Lumiere will turn up?

Lumiere is starting to resemble the girl with the curl, as when she is good she is very, very good but when she is bad she is horrid.

After a quite brilliant juvenile season, Lumiere flopped terribly when last in the 1,000 Guineas and her latest run was equally poor as she trailed in ninth of ten behind Qemah at Deauville.

In between those runs she was scintillating when winning a Newmarket Listed race by six lengths, a performance which would make her a formidable opponent in this race.

But which Lumiere will we see in the JRA Spectre Stakes (1.55)? The likes of Nemoralia and Spangled will make sure she is tested even if she does bring her A-game to Doncaster.

Lumiere (grey): will need to be at her best to take first prize PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Daddy's boy?

The task of following in daddy's hoofprints is going to be a tall one for any of Frankel's progeny, but Majoris and Senator have the chance to emulate him in a small way by landing the Listed Weatherbys Stallion Book Flying Scotsman Stakes (4.15).

Frankel, typically, pummeled his two rivals into submission in this in 2010 and then went on to pummel pretty much everything else over the next two years.

And Frankel has been at it again as a sire with his first two-year-olds this season exceeding expectations with the likes of Fair Eva, Cunco, Queen Kindly, Frankuus and Seven Heavens excelling on the course.

Senator is unbeaten in two starts while Majoris has been progressive. Victory for either one of them would be another feather in Frankel's well-stocked cap.