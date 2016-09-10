Rivet (pink and white silks) gets the better of Thunder Snow PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Corking Rivet lands Champagne Stakes

Report: Doncaster, Saturday

At The Races Champagne Stakes (Group 2) 2yo, 7f

RIVET confirmed the promise of his victory in the Convivial Maiden at York to continue William Haggas's hot streak with a battling victory under Andrea Atzeni.

An easy winner at York, he had to get down and battle on this occasion, getting on top late on after runner-up Thunder Storm had put daylight between the pair entering the final furlong.

It was a ninth win from the winning yard's last 15 runners and gave Haggas his second win in the race after Bog Trotter's success in 1990.

Drawn in one on the outside of the field, Rivet was always playing catch up as Majeste cut out the early running, tracked closely by Thunder Storm.

Atzeni did not rush his mount but it looked as though James Doyle and Thunder Storm had has stolen a march as he kicked for home, only for Rivet to find top gear in the closing stages and reel in the runner-up close home.

Should get further

"He only just won but he won," said Haggas, having perhaps expected the highly-regarded winner to have registered a more convincing success.

He added: "He looks like he wants a bit further to me. He was a bit laboured and took a long time to get past but it's only his third run and he's won. He did not look electric to me and looked like a mile would be well within his capabilities."

Expecting the winner, who holds entries in the Dubai Dewhurst Stakes and Racing Post Trophy this season, to improve plenty in the future, Atzeni said: "He's still learning and James Doyle probably had the run of the race up the rail while we got a bit lost.

"This is a big horse and he can only get better in time."

Dewhurst target

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer Thunder Snow, said: "He ran really well and I was happy with how he finished. Second in a Group 2 is a good run but there is some improvement in him; he needed that after 45 days off. There is no plan but he could go for the Dewhurst."

A head separated the first two at the post, with a further five lengths back to D'bai in third.