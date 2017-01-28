Ziga Boy set up a possible Randox Health Grand National tilt PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Back-to-back Sky Bet Chase wins for Ziga Boy



Report: Doncaster, Saturday

Sky Bet Handicap Chase (Listed Race) 2m7f214y, 5yo+

ZIGA BOY put up a bold front-running display of jumping under jockey Tom Bellamy to win back-to-back renewals of the Sky Bet Chase.

Sent off a 10-1 shot, Ziga Boy made virtually every yard in a competitive field, as the well-backed Bigbadjohn came down on the flat mid-race.

The winner had the field well strung out in the closing stages and never looked in any danger as Looking Well eventually closed the gap to three and a half lengths to take second at 18-1.

Another Hero stayed on for third at 8-1.

"It was always the plan to make the running with him, but the rain might have helped him," said a delighted winning jockey Tom Bellamy.

"I spoke to Brendan [Powell], who rode him last year, and we thought that though he doesn't need soft ground, the rain beforehand maybe just helps slow the others down and makes it easier for him to do what he did. It sounds mad, but it seems to have worked out there.

"He'll get further and we've always thought about the National for him one day. Maybe now he's up in the weights it might be this year."