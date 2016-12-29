Donald McCain: "I feel proud and delighted" PICTURE: Getty Images

Donald McCain hits landmark win figure



DONALD McCAIN enjoyed a champagne moment two days before the rest of the country as he secured the 1,000th winner of his training career at Kelso on Thursday.

Grand National-winning trainer McCain had endured 16 days on the 999-mark until Lough Derg Jewel trotted up in the 2m6½f maiden hurdle.

"I feel proud and delighted to have finally reached the 1,000 winners," said McCain, who was not in Scotland to begin the celebrations.

"It's been a bit of wait and we've hit the crossbar several times in the last two weeks," he added.

McCain had a tough act to follow when taking over the licence from his late father Ginger, the trainer of legendary triple Grand National hero Red Rum, in June 2006.

His first success came with Bearaway at Newton Abbot and the stable has gone on to rack up 985 British jumping wins, 14 British Flat wins and one jumps winner in Ireland.

McCain managed to emulate his father in saddling a Grand National winner when Ballabriggs landed the Aintree showpiece in 2011.

Meanwhile at Doncaster champion trainer Paul Nicholls made it 100 wins for the season with Clic Work. It was the 16th consecutive time he has achieved the feat and the quickest yet.