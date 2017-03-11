Don Poli ruled out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

Don Poli: two-time festival winner misses out on Gold Cup run PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

THE festival injury list added another famous name on Friday as Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Don Poli was ruled out of the the race by his trainer Gordon Elliott.

Elliott, writing on his Betfair blog, said: "Unfortunately Don Poli has picked up an injury and will not make it to this year’s festival. We are all very disappointed as he was in great form and we were really looking forward to him running.

"We may reshuffle our deck but I will discussing that with [owners] Eddie and Michael [O'Leary] in the coming days."

Don Poli was a general 16-1 shot for next Friday's race.

Don Poli, a two-time Cheltenham winner having won the Martin Pipe in 2014 and RSA a year later, stayed on into third in last year's Gold Cup. He had been winless since, however, most recently finishing third in the Irish Gold Cup last month.

As a whole, the Gold Cup has been plagued by injuries, with former ante-post favourite Thistlecrack and 2015 winner Coneygree also among those missing out. Don Poli's owners Gigginstown House Stud have also had last year's winner Don Cossack ruled out of the race after he was retired due to injury.

Gigginstown still have plenty of Gold Cup options remaining, however, including 10-1 shot Outlander and 12-1 hope Empire Of Dirt, who is also prominent in the Ryanair betting.