Dettori: regarded for many year's as his country's greatest rider PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dettori overtaken as top Italian by Mirco Demuro



FRANKIE DETTORI has been overtaken as the world's top Italian-born jockey according to the Thoroughbred Racing Commentary global rankings.



After many years as his country's greatest riding export, the figures suggest he has been surpassed by Japan-based Mirco Demuro.

Demuro, 38 and winner of the Dubai World Cup on Victoire Pisa in 2011, is up two places from fifth overall to third in the standings, passing both Dettori and Christophe Soumillon.

The five-time Italian champion jockey has been in top form of late, winning Grade 2 and Grade 3 races last weekend, seven days on from landing the first Japanese Grade 1 of the year at Tokyo Racecourse on Gold Dream.

He is behind only Ryan Moore and the Australian Hugh Bowman in the standings, which were launched last October and are based on a formula that has Racing Post Ratings as a key element.

They produce rankings not just for jockeys but also for trainers, owners and stallions.

The worldwide top 500 is listed in each category and the lists are updated every Thursday, based on a rolling three-year period.