Harry Fry: trains the talented Desert Queen

Desert Queen bids

to prove too hot again

THE progressive Desert Queen is out to follow up her ten-length victory at Leicester in January off a 5lb higher mark in the Listed 188Bet Lady Protectress Mares' Chase (3.30).

The feature contest was originally programmed for the meeting of February 23 at the Cambridgeshire track, but was salvaged after that fixture was a victim of Storm Doris.

Trained by Harry Fry, Desert Queen is out to bag a third victory in the mares' series and is rated 14lb superior to anything else in the race .

Not surprisingly, her jockey Noel Fehily is expecting another good show, and he said: "Desert Queen was very impressive at Leicester last time and we're hoping they get the rain they say is coming, as she likes it proper soft. If she turns up in the same form she'll taking plenty of beating."

Her biggest threat could come from Irish raider Colla Pier, who finished second to Kalane in one of the series races at Doncaster in December and will be bidding to make amends for her compatriot Gitane Du Berlais, who was turned over at 1-2 in this contest last year

'Hopefully she can bag black type'

Of the others in the seven-strong line-up, the 2016 third and fourth, Kilronan High and Kassis, are back for another crack.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Kilronan High, said: "We've all got Desert Queen to beat, but she ran well in it last year and hopefully we can get her on some nice ground. Hopefully she can bag some more black type."