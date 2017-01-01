Search our News Archive

6: Desert Orchid (near side) battles it out with Yahoo in the 1989 Gold Cup

  PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)  

Desert Orchid to
feature on special stamp

 By James Burn 12:05AM 2 JAN 2017 

THE legendary Desert Orchid will feature in the Royal Mail's special stamp programme this year, along with seven other yet-to-be-named racehorses.

For more than 50 years the Royal Mail's stamp series has commemorated anniversaries and celebrated events relevant to British heritage and life, and in April 'racehorse legends' is the title of their programme.

Eight horses - four Flat and four jumps - from the past six decades will be honoured with an original-artwork stamp. Desert Orchid's portrays him en route to winning in the 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup, while his career highlights also included four King George triumphs.

The Royal Mail's series includes a set of prints from Windsor Castle, while the Songbirds collection will feature ten birds that herald spring and summer in Britain.

According to the Royal Mail, there are an estimated 2.5 million stamp collectors and gift givers in Britain. The Queen approves all UK stamp designs before they are issued.

2017 special stamp programme:

January                    Ancient Britain
February                  Windsor Castle
April                          Racehorse Legends
May                           Songbirds
June                          Windmills and Watermills
July                           First World War: 1917
July                           Landmark Buildings
August                      Classic Toys
November                Christmas

 
