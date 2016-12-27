Search our News Archive

Defi Du Seuil (Richard Johnson)

Defi Du Seuil was untidy at a number of hurdles but won well

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

Defi Du Seuil brushes aside Chepstow rivals

 By Mark Scully 2:05PM 27 DEC 2016 

Report: Chepstow, Tuesday

Coral.co.uk Future Champions Finale Juvenile | 2m11y | 3yo

DEFI DU SEUIL overcame a few untidy jumps in the home straight to power away from his four rivals at Chepstow and justify odds of 4-5.

Stretching his unbeaten record with Philip Hobbs to four, the leading Triumph Hurdle hopeful gave his supporters a few nervous moments as he jumped the final three flights but was never threatened otherwise.

In the end, the winning margin was a yawning 13 lengths, with the highly regarded Evening Hush the best of the rest in second, having been sent off at odds of 5-2.

Winning jockey Richard Johnson said: "He's very good and I was pleasantly shocked at the way he picked up turning in. If we had a wet spring he would take a lot of beating against the top juveniles.

"I lit him up and got him there to soon, but down the back straight his jumping was really good. He was a bit clumsy and green up the straight but he's a very good jumper and has done it really well."

Hobbs added: "He was very impressive and the only minus was his jumping up the home straight, which was appalling and he is usually brilliant. Maybe he was in front for a bit too long.

"The Triumph is his aim  so we will work back from that - going straight there is a possibility but he is very, very tough so maybe we will look at the four-year-0ld hurdle on Trials Day at Cheltenham at the end of January."

'He's brilliant'

Evan Williams, trainer of the runner-up, had high praise for the winner and said: "Ours is a good one and he destroyed us. No complaints, he beat us fair and square. We've run a blinder but this one is a machine, no mistake. He's brilliant, we're just very good.

"We'll look at Cheltenham in January or the Adonis. She's good enough to win a Grade 2."

Paddy Power responded to the win by shortening Defi Du Seuil from 6-1 into 3-1 favouritism for March's Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

 
