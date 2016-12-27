Douvan, yet again, did not put a foot wrong PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Deadly Douvan dazzles again at Leopardstown



Report: Leopardstown, Tuesday

Paddy Power Cashcard Chase (Grade 1) | 2m1f | 5yo+

THE brilliant Douvan dismissed his rivals with ease to continue his remarkable unbeaten run and further tighten his grip on the 2m chase division with a first open Grade 1 success in the Paddy Power Cashcard Chase.

Displaying once again his magnificent jumping, Douvan moved up to pass the long-time leader Alisier D'Irlande as the field made their way to the turn for home.

As expected, Douvan's four rivals were all hard at it by that stage and the Champion Chase favourite gave them no sniff of an upset as he cruised away on the bridle to land odds of 1-8. It was Sizing John, a 10-1 shot, who chased him home in second.

Paddy Power responded by trimming Douvan further still for March's Queen Mother Champion Chase, with the Willie Mullins-trained superstar now their 1-3 favourite.

More to follow . . .