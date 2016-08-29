David Wachman: enjoyed a Group 1 treble with Legatissimo last year PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

David Wachman to retire at the end of the season

DAVID WACHMAN today announced he will call time on his 20-year training career at the end of the season.

Wachman, who enjoyed a memorable Group 1 treble with Legatissimo in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, Qatar Nassau Stakes and Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes last year, has sent out winners at the highest level in five different countries.

The County Tipperary-based trainer has enjoyed just four winners from 94 runners in Ireland this year and is looking forward to spending time pursuing other business interests.

Wachman said: "After much deliberation I have decided to hand in my trainer's licence at the end of this season. While not taken easily the decision to retire will allow me to spend more time with my family as well as pursuing various other business interests.

"The nature of training is such that you have plenty of ups and downs but I've been lucky enough to have many good days and train some top class horses during that time."

Wachman extended his thanks to the many staff and owners who have helped him saddle numerous Group race winners since he embarked on his career in 1996.

He said: "Over the last twenty years I have trained for many wonderful owners and I would like to extend my deepest gratitude and thanks to them as they have been absolutely central to the success that we have enjoyed here.

"Also a big thank you also goes to each and every one of my staff members for their unwavering loyalty, dedication and commitment and I wish them all the very best for future."

Landmark winners

Besides Legatissimo's heroics, Wachman has enjoyed plenty of great days during his two decades as a trainer with Curvy also landing two big races, the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Grade 1 E.P.Taylor Stakes at Woodbine, last year.

Wachman excelled with another filly back in 2009 with Again winning the Moyglare Stakes and Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh, while Bushranger completed a high-profile double in the Prix Morny at Deauville and Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket the year before.

For full reaction to David Wachman's decision to retire, grab a copy of tomorrow's Racing Post, available on iPad at 8pm this evening