David Loder: thinks Recently Acquired can make an impact on the Flat PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Loder optimistic about fleeting Flat comeback



DO NOT call it a comeback. The name David Loder may be appearing among the trainers with a runner on the Flat in Britain today for the first time since 2005, but the one-time two-year-old supremo insists it is a one-off. Probably.

"It's something of a rarity, it's not a new career move, or even an old career renewed, it's more of a one-off," said the man responsible for the early career of Dubai Millennium.

Explaining the reason for switching Recently Acquired to the Flat at Redcar - a mile handicap (3.50) for which Stobart jockeys' title leader Jim Crowley has been booked - he added: "We're only really running him because he doesn't get the trip over hurdles and he works like a nice horse so we felt it was worth giving it a try."

Loder, who holds only a jumps licence, needed some help to make the switch happen.

'I'm quietly optimistic'

He explained: "The BHA has very kindly given me a dispensation to run him on the Flat. I asked them and they were very happy with us giving him a chance."

On Recently Acquired's chances, he added: "What working very well with my young jumpers means in terms of this I don't know, but I'd be optimistic. I haven't really got much to work him with that can lay up with him.

"We're hoping he'll run a nice race. He's in great form and it's an exploratory mission really. I'm quietly optimistic but I wouldn't want anyone blowing their money on him.

"I wouldn't want them to read anything too significant into it except he didn't get the trip over jumps and we think he's a hell of a nice horse and so are giving him a chance back on the Flat."

The trainer added: "Depending on how he goes we might run him again on the Flat."