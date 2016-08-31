William Haggas: has another smart prospect with Contentment PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Four two-year-olds it could pay to follow

The season is flying by, with the Ladbrokes St Leger festival the next big British meeting to get stuck into next week. The Champagne Stakes has plenty of interesting entrants, and then it will be time for the autumn highlights, including Future Champions Day, which is shaping up nicely.

Maidens now are increasingly featuring types who will be seen to better effect next year, but one to watch who lit up an evening meeting at Kempton was Sir Dancealot. The David Elsworth-trained colt trounced his rivals by six lengths, and could be back in action at the track this weekend. He is very well-regarded by connections.

The column has had a brace of recent winners, with Shipping Forecast obliging at odds-on, while First Quest won at Sandown. Parfait could keep the run going later in the week as he has entries at Ascot and Kempton on Saturday.

Contentment, 4th, Newbury, August 13

The form of this filly's debut run is working out very well, with the winner, Partitia, following up at Chester, while the third, Promising, was runner-up in the Group 3 Prestige Stakes last week. Contentment was slowly away, but once she got the hang of things she stayed on well, and has the chance to get her head in front at Salisbury on Wednesday.

Capezzano, 9th, York, August 19

The Convivial Maiden should prove a rich source of winners, and this colt can be amongst them. Having picked up nicely from the back to get into contention on the far side, Capezzano then tired markedly in the final furlong. With that experience under his belt he should be a different proposition next time.



Mandarin, 6th, Newmarket, August 26

There was a lot of money around before this colt's debut, but the quick ground looked to be his undoing that day. With ground officially described as firm, good to firm in places, it was likely lively enough for the son of Lope De Vega, with his sire needing a bit of cut. Having travelled well it looked like he didn't let himself down on the ground, and this Royal Lodge entrant will be interesting on slower ground.



Casaclare, 6th, Windsor, August 27

Jonjo O'Neill is not known for two-year-old winners, but he could have one before the season's end with this colt. A son of Casamento, Casclare has run twice at 6f, but will be of more interest when tackling further. He stayed on steadily last time out, and perhaps with another run or two under his belt can make his mark in nurseries.