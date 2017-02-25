Jockey Danny Sheehy is taken by ambulance after a bad fall at Dundalk PICTURE: Brian Sheerin

Danny Sheehy breaks leg after fall at Dundalk

DANNY SHEEHY suffered a fractured tibia after his fall from Mosman at Dundalk on Friday evening.

Sheehy, 17, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for further examination and Dr Adrian McGoldrick reported the young rider faces three to four months on the sidelines.

"He has a fractured midshaft tibia but it was a very clean break and it won't need operating on," McGoldrick said.

"His leg will be in plaster paris but in all likelihood he will be out for at least three to four months with an injury like that. It was a very bad fall."

Mosman clipped heels with King Christophe after just a furlong of the concluding handicap and was knocked out the side door before crashing to the surface.

It is understood that he may have suffered a kick to the head from one of the horses behind his mount, and he remained on the track for some time after the last race where McGoldrick states Sheehy lost consciousness for around a minute.

"He was unconscious for at least a minute and was pretty shaken up afterwards but he has a fantastic pain threshold and barely complained of having a sore leg," McGoldrick added.

Sheehy made the transition from the pony racing circuit to race-riding late last season and has already ridden seven winners, six of which were recorded at Dundalk.

The young rider is in his final year of study at the Good Counsel College in New Ross, County Wexford, a school that has had a colossal amount of success in the racing world with past pupils such as Aidan O’Brien, Shane Foley and Sean Flanagan.