Harzand: reported to be lame behind after the Irish Champion Stakes PICTURE: Getty Images

Weld: Harzand Arc bid will hinge on recovery

HARZAND’S participation in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will depend on how quickly he recovers from being struck into in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The dual Derby winner was sent off 2-1 favourite for the Group 1 but could finish only eighth behind Almanzor. He was reported to be lame behind when examined by the Turf Club veterinary officer after the race.

Speaking on Sunday, the colt’s trainer Dermot Weld said: “Harzand was struck into and we think it happened early in the race.

“He was never really going as a result and in the circum-stances he put in a brave performance.

“He was quite sore on his off-hind leg this morning. He was cut and he is quite badly bruised.”

Harzand was eased to a top-priced 12-1 for the Arc after his eclipse, and Weld added: “The Arc is most definitely the plan but we’ll have to wait and see how he recovers.”