Harzand is recovering well after being struck into at Leopardstown PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Harzand Arc bid gets green light from Weld



HARZAND will take his chance in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly next month, his trainer Dermot Weld confirmed on Wednesday.

The dual Derby winner could finish only eighth in last Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes, with Weld later revealing Harzand had been struck into during the race after he was found to be lame behind afterwards.

Weld had earlier said Harzand's Arc bid would depend on the speed of his recovery, which he has now reported to be progressing well.

The son of Sea The Stars has not required antibiotics and Weld is expecting to have him back in training on Monday.

Harzand's price for the Arc ranges in ante-post markets from as big as 12-1 with the likes of Ladbrokes and Coral to as short as 8-1 with William Hill and Betfair.