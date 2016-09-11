Ger Lyons: enjoyed Group 2 success with Ardhoomey PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Lyons' Ardhoomey lands Flying Five Stakes



Report: Curragh, Sunday

Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes (Group 2), 5f, 3yo+

GER LYONS' Ardhoomey gained a first success in Group company with a narrow victory over Washington Dc in the Group 2 Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

The four-year-old son of Dark Angel found plenty for pressure in the final furlong under Colin Keane to deny the fast-finishing Washington Dc.

Robert Cowell's mare Iffranesia posted a career-best performance to finish a fine third.

The British-trained pair of Take Cover and Spirit Quartz looked to have the race between them with just over a furlong to run but the sprint contest very much suited the late closers - although one of those held up for a late run, Sole Power, noticeably suffered little luck in running.

Lyons said: "Would you believe, I didn't want to run that horse, with the ground and everything. Because of his issues he wants the top of the ground.

"We took the view that rather than keep doing the same thing, we would put the tongue tie on him and see would it help him. I have been saying since we introduced him that he was a stakes level horse, but I didn't say he was a Group 2 horse."

The trainer had no short-term plans to offer, but seemed in little doubt about Ardhoomey's long-term future.

"He's just a pleasure to train and hopefully next year we will see him in the bigger sprints in England on fast ground. The dream is still alive," he said.