Creggs Pipes has been a huge success story this season PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Slattery fillies poised for stab at Group 1 glory

IN-FORM Tipperary trainer Andy Slattery plans to run both Creggs Pipes and Planchart in the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend.

Creggs Pipes completed a four-timer in the valuable mile handicap on the Tuesday of the Galway festival, before stablemate Planchart landed the Listed Corrib Fillies' Stakes to cap a memorable week at Ballybrit.

Now Slattery is poised to shoot for the stars. Creggs Pipes finished second to Tanaza - also a Matron contender - in the Group 3 Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary last week, and both she and Planchart, who faded into eighth in last Sunday's Snow Fairy Fillies' Stakes, were subsequently found to be in season.

More to come

"Creggs Pipes definitely runs," Slattery said. "She ran well last Thursday but she was just coming into season. She was also beaten by a very good filly, and Declan [McDonogh] thought the ground was a bit gluey for her as well.

"She came into season two days later so that might have been a factor; there's more in her.

"Planchart was disappointing behind Somehow on Sunday. She might have been fifth had she not been nearly knocked down, but Declan said she was gasping from five furlongs out for some reason. She is flat out in season now, so that explains it. All being well she will also run in the Matron."

Creggs Pipes is a top price of 33-1 with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook to win the Matron Stakes, while Planchart can be backed at 50-1.

Qemah and Minding head the market at 9-4, though the latter is as short as evens in places.