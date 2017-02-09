Nicky Henderson: confirmed Altior for Newbury on Saturday PICTURE: Getty Images

Consul De Thaix ruled out of Betfair Hurdle

CONSUL DE THAIX, a leading fancy at 8-1 for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle, has been ruled out of the race by Nicky Henderson.

The trainer tweeted: "Consul De Thaix has some inflammation that requires medication so will not run in the Betfair Hurdle. Altior will be declared for Game Spirit."

Henderson and JP McManus still have Hargam among the possibles for the Betfair Hurdle, while the owner could also field Movewiththetimes, joint-favourite second favourite with the sponsors, and De Name Escapes Me.

Racing Post Arkle favourite Altior steps into open company in the Betfair-backed Game Spirit on the same Newbury card.

Altior drifted out to 10-11 (from 4-6) with Paddy Power on Wednesday but has moved into 8-11, with Fox Norton available at a best-priced 5-2.