Nicky Henderson: confirmed Altior for Newbury on Saturday PICTURE: Getty Images

Consul De Thaix ruled out of 16-runner Betfair

CONSUL DE THAIX, a leading fancy at 8-1 for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle, has been ruled out of the race by Nicky Henderson.

RELATED LINKS Betfair Hurdle card

The trainer said: "He's got a bit of filling on a hind leg and he was sore last night. We tried to play with it, but we're not going to get away with it so I'm afraid he can't run."

The absence of Renneti among the final field of 16 declared for the Betfair Hurdle means the weights go up 5lb, with the Henderson-trained Hargam heading the list. Krugermac and Kapstadt were the other defectors.

Hargam's owner JP McManus is also represented by Movewiththetimes (Paul Nicholls), joint-favourite second favourite with the sponsors, and De Name Escapes Me (Noel Meade).

Racing Post Arkle favourite Altior steps into open company for Henderson in the Betfair-backed Game Spirit on the same Newbury card.

"He's well and in great form," the trainer said.

Altior drifted out to 10-11 (from 4-6) with Paddy Power on Wednesday but has moved into 8-11, with Fox Norton available at a best-priced 5-2.