Colin Tizzard: "He'll run again and have a Grand National entry" PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Alary on the move

after scoping dirty

COLIN TIZZARD is taking no chances with his Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup A team and has moved Alary away from Thistlecrack, Cue Card and Native River after the French import scoped dirty following his disappointing effort in Haydock's Peter Marsh Chase on Saturday.

Tizzard had talked Alary up as a potential Gold Cup contender, but the seven-year-old was pulled up on his British debut.

However, the son of Dream Well could still run in the Gold Cup and will be entered in the Randox Health Grand National according to Tizzard, who has not lost hope.

The trainer said on Thursday: "He scoped a little bit dirty and coughed a couple of times after the race. We've nothing else coughing but he was quite close to Thistlecrack, Cue Card and Native River [in the yard] so almost before he pulled up, he was moved!

"There's nothing wrong with him and he's exercised with the other horses. I think it's just a French horse coming over, getting little English germs and viruses that all our horses get immune to and he hasn't yet. I still think he's a beautiful horse. He'll run again and have a Grand National entry.

"The Gold Cup is still a possible. He could be right back to himself in seven weeks. He obviously wasn't right because he coughed after and scoped dirty.

"We've scoped six this year and they've all scoped as clean as a whistle and that's the first one we've had with a little bit of mucus and it was only minor as well. Just in case, he's down the other end of the yard!"