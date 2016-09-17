Harry Angel blitzes his rivals in the Mill Reef at Newbury PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Angel flies home in Mill Reef Stakes

Report: Newbury, Saturday

Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (Group 2) 6f, 2yo

HARRY ANGEL, not seen in action since his debut in May, made the huge leap up to Group 2 company a successful one when powering clear of his rivals to break his maiden in impressive style.

The Clive Cox-trained juvenile was expected to make his second start at Goodwood but misbehaved in the stalls and he proved difficult to load again before failing to settle for jockey Adam Kirby in the early stages.

However, once the pair got into their stride they looked dangerous from a long way out and the 2-1 favourite quickened smartly to justify late market support.

Harry Angel, who finished a nose second to Godolphin's Reach High on his first run at Ascot, was up against a field of more experienced rivals but his task had been made easier by the withdrawal of Gimcrack runner-up Mokarris the previous day due to the ground.

He showed plenty of speed in the two and a half lengths victory and Paddy Power installed him as an 8-1 shot for next year’s Commonwealth Cup.

Cox 'overjoyed'

"He had a blip at Goodwood, he came back bruised and it's taken a while to get him right again," said Cox.

"He's very talented and I'm just glad everyone got the opportunity to see what we have had the privilege of seeing at home for a while. That will be it I would think, he'll keep us warm this winter.

"I'm not sure he'll get a lot further, he looks more of a Commonwealth Cup sort. He's pretty good. I knew a long time ago but we've been trying to keep a lid on his antics. I'm overjoyed.

"I'm also delighted for Peter Ridgers, he's a fantastic owner and on this day seven years ago we won the Ayr Gold Cup together with Jimmy Styles."

Filly Perfect Angel finished best of the rest with Listed scorer Global Applause third on his eighth start.

The runner-up was bouncing back from a disappointing run when sent off favourite for the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes.

"I'm very pleased and that's some valuable black-type for her," said trainer Andrew Balding.

"I'm not sure what went wrong at Salisbury - perhaps the ground was too quick for her - but we're back on track. She handled the ground well and we might step up a furlong and go for the Radley Stakes next."