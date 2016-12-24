Three legs of the bet come from Kempton, the rest from Wetherby PICTURE: Paul Eacott

Christmas bonus on offer with Boxing Day Scoop6

ONE lucky punter could pick up a belated Christmas present worth £500,000 with the Scoop6 up for grabs on Boxing Day.

With no winner of the bet last Saturday, £302,483 rolled over into the win fund, with a further £74,629 available in the bonus fund.

Boxing Day's bet comprises three races from Kempton's tremendous card, along with three further contests from Wetherby.

At Kempton, punters must crack the puzzle of a competitive novices' limited handicap chase, the Grade 1 32Red Kauto Star Novices' Chase and a devilishly difficult handicap hurdle.

The other half of the bet features another pair of deep handicap hurdles at Wetherby, plus the Grade 3 188Bet Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase.

Any winning single punter who places there bet at either Betfred's shops, online and mobile, totesport.com or mobile, or at the racecourse with totepool will receive an additional £100,000 bonus.

Totepool spokesman Andrew Griffiths said: "You don't need to be one of the three wise men to figure out there's some cracking value to be had on Boxing Day's Scoop6."

Scoop6 races:

Leg 1: 1:15 Wetherby, Leg 2: 1:30 Kempton, Leg 3: 1:50 Wetherby, Leg 4: 2:05 Kempton, Leg 5: 2:25 Wetherby, Leg 6: 3:45 Kempton