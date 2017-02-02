Search our News Archive

Chepstow

Chepstow: track is waterlogged

  PICTURE: Getty Images  

Chepstow cancelled
with track waterlogged

 By David Baxter 8:10AM 2 FEB 2017 

CHEPSTOW'S meeting on Friday has been cancelled with the track waterlogged.

Clerk of the course Keith Ottesen reported on Wednesday that the course did not need any more rain as the ground was saturated in places, but another 7mm of rain fell on Wednesday night.

Ottesen said: "We're not fit to race, the track is heavy, waterlogged in places so it was an easy one to call. It's a shame but we live to fight another day and our next meeting is Saturday, February 25."

Friday's fixture at Catterick is set to go ahead, as are all-weather meetings at Kempton, Dundalk and Lingfield.

 
