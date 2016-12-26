Mountainous is going for a third Welsh Grand National PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say: Welsh National contenders

THE Welsh Grand National takes place on Tuesday and headlines the British action. Read what connections of the main players have to say.

Native River

Best price: 4-1

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer, says: "Native River has been in fantastic form since winning the Hennessy and gets in off his old mark so is effectively 8lb well in. He has top-weight but we think he's a very good horse."

Bishops Road

Best price: 14-1

Trainer Kerry Lee says: "We were delighted with Bishops Road's return and everything has gone to plan with him since. The track should suit him really well and although the ground will not be particularly soft, the Welsh National is always a particularly testing race so we've no concerns on that front."

Viconte De Noyer

Best price: 16-1

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer, says: "Viconte Du Noyer simply didn't take to the big fences at Aintree but if you go back to his Cheltenham run he has to have a chance."

Theatre Guide

Best price: 20-1

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer, says: "Theatre Guide will have blinkers to wake him up a bit and this race has always been the target with him."

Vicente

Best price: 16-1

Trainer Paul Nicholls says: "As a Scottish National winner Vicente obviously gets the trip well and the ground is going to suit him. In my mind he's a better horse in the spring but we need to run him somewhere. He was running okay in the Hennessy until he got tired and fell."

Carole's Destrier

Best price: 8-1

Neil Mulholland, trainer, says: "On his second in the Hennessy Carole's Destrier would be my strongest chance. The ground will be lovely for him - he's won on it in the past - and we're better off with Native River from the Hennessy. Hopefully he can run a big race."

Onenightinvienna

Best price: 10-1

Trainer Philip Hobbs says: "Having won at Carlisle we decided to come straight to this without another run. He didn't have too hard a time so is very fresh and well."

Unioniste

Best price: 16-1

Trainer Paul Nicholls says: "This has been Unioniste's aim all season and I can see him running well. He's crept down the weights and is now on a winnable mark."

Beg To Differ

Best price: 33-1

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill says: "He's in great form. He was a bit too free for his own good at Chepstow last time and didn't get home as a result. Hopefully they will go a bit quicker this time and he can be ridden more patiently."

Mountainous

Best price: 20-1

Trainer Kerry Lee says: "It would be amazing to see Mountainous run another smashing race, although he has a big task now another year down the line and off his current mark. However, he's in belting form at home."

Firebird Flyer

Best price: 16-1

Trainer Evan Williams says: "He's in great form and has improved a fair bit, but he is better with a drop of rain. I thought he would have been finished last season after running so many good races, but I think he has improved. He has to because he wants very soft ground to be seen at his best."

Goulanes

Best price: 33-1

Trainer Neil Mulholland says: "It's Goulanes' first run for us and for a long time, but he's fit and ready to run. His last run was winning the Midlands National so this is the right race for him."